This weekend, Justin Bieber got all of his fans counting down the minutes as he teased a major announcement. Several members of his team began hinting at a "new era" and, finally, we're getting wind of what's to come for the pop star.

Following his headline-making appearance in DJ Khaled and Drake's "Pop Star" music video, Justin Bieber is announcing new music of his own, starting with a new single this Friday.

"New era. New single. It’s begins," wrote the 26-year-old Canadian artist on Instagram. "#HOLY this Friday ft. @chancetherapper jbsoon.com."

The announcement was made alongside the single's cover artwork, which shows a dry landscape and a lightly cloudy blue sky. The title of the song is written in the open air.

It's unclear what direction Justin will be taking with his new music. Earlier this year, he released more of an R&B-styled record, including the hit single "Intentions" with Quavo. Could this "new era" see Bieber dabbling in gospel à la Kanye West? It's possible that, given the song's title, that could be the case.

Regardless, we will all need to tune in at the end of this week to see what's going on with Justin Bieber in this new chapter of his life.

Who's excited for this one?