In recent months, there has been more news about some of our favorite rappers spending time in Africa—specifically, Ghana. We saw this with Kendrick Lamar, who spent time in Accra, Ghana around the time of the release of his latest album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. He also released a documentary about his time there, but he's not the only rapper enjoying the city. Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa also have big plans for Accra, and they announced what they've been working on earlier today (July 20).

According to Pitchfork, the two Chicago rappers have secured the Black Star Line Festival that is all set to take place in Accra next year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper)

The outlet stated that the festival will take place at the Black Star Square on January 6, 2023. The festival's name is inspired by legendary Black activist Marcus Garvey's shipping company whose moniker was later used by the Ghanian government.

“Everything we’re doing is with the goal of uniting and building a bridge between Black people of the diaspora and the globe, with the continent,” said Mensa. “And Ghana is the gateway to all of that.”

It is unclear at this time who the pair have in mind for the line-up, but last month, Chance invited Chief Keef on a trip to Ghana. We'll keep you updated as more information about the Black Star Line Festival arises.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper)

[via]