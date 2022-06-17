We're a month removed from Kendrick Lamar's latest studio album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The first project from Kendrick Lamar in five years didn't have the same rollout as most projects. He didn't release a lead single, nor did he do any sort of press. In fact, the day the album dropped, fans noted how Kendrick was playing soccer with kids in Ghana.



The rapper's first trip to Ghana is the focus of Spotify's new mini-documentary, A Day In Ghana With Kendrick Lamar. The rapper visits Accra, Ghana where he hangs out with the locals and spends time with the kids while chopping it up with Carl Chery. Though he doesn't get in-depth about the project, he reflects on how it's his most "present" body of work to date. "Everybody on Twitter is talking about his album. Writers getting their thinkpieces together and you on the beach, chilling," Chery tells Kendrick.

"It's dope, bro. Get away from that shit for a minute," K. Dot responds.

Elsewhere, the rapper discusses going to therapy and its significance to the album. "One of my favorite lines in the album is where Whit say, 'You really need to go to therapy.' And I say, 'Real n***as don't go to therapy,'" Kendrick says with a laugh. "'Cause that's how n***as feel, you know what I'm saying? We grow up where our parents don't know about that. Our grandparents don't know about that. You live and you experience the sit that you go through and you deal with it right then and there. Or you don't never deal with it."

"We learn to hold all ou shit in. Shit, I'mma keep it 100 with you, it wasn't my forte when people mention it to me. I'm stuck how my pops think," he continues. "I challenged myself to go to therapy. Shit, that's like a whole new step in a whole new generation. That's growth."

