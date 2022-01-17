Vic Mensa's vacation has come to a harsh end. According to TMZ, the "Liquor Locker" rapper was allegedly caught with a stash of magic mushrooms when returning from Africa.

U.S. Customs Agents are said to have taken the 28-year-old into custody on Saturday, January 15th at Dulles International Airport outside D.C. as he was re-entering the United States after spending some time in Ghana with Chance the Rapper.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Law enforcement sources revealed that "Vic was pulled aside for a secondary search, and that's when agents found what they believe are shrooms." At this time, we know that Mensa was booked for felony narcotics possession, and the alleged drugs are being tested to confirm that they are Psilocybin.

While there's been an aggressive push for the legalization of shrooms – and some communities have already decriminalized them – they're still currently considered a Schedule I substance under federal law.

The reason for the Illinois native's boy's trip is apparently to "encourage tourism." While overseas, the HOOLIGANS hitmaker shared some photos to his Instagram of him and Chance posing alongside President Nana Akufo-Addo. "FREE THE YOUTH," the dump was captioned, with an emoji of the country's flag.

Unfortunately for him, Mensa is no stranger to legal trouble. Back in the spring of 2020, he managed to dodge a felony, but still faced possession of brass knuckles.

TMZ has reached out to the Chicago native's team for comment on last weekend's incident but has yet to hear back. Check back in with HNHH for more updates on Vic Mensa's recent felony narcotics possession arrest.

[Via]