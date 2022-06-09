After five long years, Kendrick Lamar emerged with the release of his latest album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The double-disc offering was met with nothing but praise, but there was certainly a lot of conversations surrounding the project. Some felt a type way about Kodak's inclusion on the tracklist while others commended (and condemned) Kendrick's approach to addressing homophobia and transphobia. And while people were sharing their thoughts on the project, Kendrick Lamar was spotted hanging out in Ghana.



Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Fans will be able to get an even better glimpse into Kendrick Lamar's first trip to Ghana. Spotify announced a new mini-documentary on Kendrick's journey through Accra, Ghana will drop next week. A 15-second teaser appeared on social media this morning featuring the intro to "We Cry Together" while a bus that reads, "oklama Presents... The Big Steppers" drives through the local streets of Accra.

"First time in Ghana. I couldn't even tell you what day it is. I'm just being in the moment," he said in the trailer. "This life shit is all about an experience and everybody got they own different experience."

In related news, a short film for Kendrick Lamar's "We Cry Together" with Taylour Paige is making its debut in Los Angeles this week. Hopefully, the official release comes shortly after that.

Check the trailer out below.