In the weeks leading up to Drake's Certified Lover Boy, much of the conversation surrounding the album was focused on the Toronto rapper's not-so-subliminal beef with Kanye West.

West, having just dropped a record of his own, proved to be a worthy foe. Between adding Pusha T to a group chat with Drake and revealing The Six God's Toronto address for the world to see, Yeezy stirred the internet into a frenzy and for what felt like forever, all eyes were glued on the two rap titans.

But that's no longer the case.

Since Drake released Certified Lover Boy on September 3, the soon-to-be 35-year-old rapper has watched his record dominate the charts while Ye has fallen back into his world of real estate and high fashion. Debuting at #1 on the Billboard Top 200, Certified Lover Boy became the first rap album to debut at #1, and held that spot for three weeks.

NBA Youngboy's Sincerely, Kentrell and Taylor Swift's re-release of Fearless, knocked Drizzy out of the top spot in back-to-back weeks but now, more than six weeks after its initial release, Certfied Lover Boy is back to #1.

Edging out Don Toliver's new project Life of a Don by nearly 30,000 album-equivalent units, CLB moved 94,000 units last week, bringing the record's total to a whopping 1,359,000 total units sold and re-landing the top spot on the Billboard Top 200.

This is CLB's fourth week atop the charts, making it the only rap album to achieve that in 2021, and with the continued successes of "Way 2 Sexy," "Knife Talk" and "Girls Want Girls," it doesn't seem like a major slowdown is coming any time soon. It wouldn't be surprising if Young Thug's PUNK ends up at #1 in a week, but with cuffing season just around the corner, we'll keep spinning CLB and chances are, so will you.

What do you think of Shopping Bag Drizzy grabbing that top spot once more? Let us know in the comments.