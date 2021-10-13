Drake takes a heavy lead for the #1 album on the charts next week.
Certified Lover Boy may not have been the best-received album from Drake in recent years, but that doesn't mean that the Canadian-born rapper doesn't still have a hold on the charts. After debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200, the album spent a few weeks at the top spot before being blocked from YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Taylor Swift in back-to-back weeks. After getting bounced from the #1 position though, it looks like Drake will return to the throne with another week at the top, besting Don Toliver's sophomore album sales for Life Of A DON.
As of the latest sales projections for next week, Don Toliver is looking set to debut at #2 on the charts with 65,000 equivalent album units moved of his sophomore effort. That's near the higher end of Don's earlier projections, making this a win for the Houston rapper. Unfortunately, he will not be starting off at #1 though because that spot is reserved for Drake, who will spend a fourth non-consecutive week on top with 97,000 moved album units.
Cole Burston/Getty Images
YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Meek Mill, and Olivia Rodrigo are presently in a close battle for the #3, #4, and #5 positions.
In other chart news, Kanye West is expected to slide to the #9 spot with DONDA, and Doja Cat and Lil Nas X place ahead of him with their respective recent albums.
What do you think of how next week's chart is looking? Are you surprised to see Drake back on top?