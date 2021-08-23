What the hell happened over the weekend with Drake and Kanye West? The two world-famous artists have been feuding on-and-off for the last few years and this weekend, tensions hit an all-time high after Drake's latest diss on Trippie Redd's new song "Betrayal."

"All these fools I'm beefin' that I barely know/ Forty-five, forty-four (burned out), let it go/ Ye ain't changin' shit, it's set in stone," sang Drake on the song, referencing Kanye's age and the DONDA delay, which some fans have theorized was pushed back to compete with Drake's album drop.

If you've been keeping up with this developing story, you may have seen the text messages that Kanye allegedly sent to a group chat, which appears to have contained Drake, Pusha-T, and Virgil Abloh. "I live for this. I've been fucked with by nerd ass jock n****s like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you," said Kanye in the text, also sharing a photo of Joaquin Pheonix's Joker and appearing to tell Virgil to make him a watch that does "backflips" in response to the one-of-one design he customized for Drake.

Now, in the midst of it all, Kanye has apparently doxxed Drake, posting and deleting a screenshot of the Toronto native's address. Despite Drake's Toronto address pretty much already being common knowledge -- if you Google search for Drake's home address, you'll find it quite easily -- this is a dirty move from Kanye, and it surely will not be met with kindness.

In the early hours of the morning, Drake seemingly responded to Kanye leaking his address, posting a video of himself laughing on Instagram Stories as he rode through the streets of downtown Toronto.

What do you think of this latest development? And what do you think will happen next, now that Kanye may have endangered Drake by sharing his address? See how people have been reacting below.