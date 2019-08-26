At the top of June, Cassie and her boyfriend Alex Fine announced they were expecting a child together. The exciting news had many fans 'checking in' on Cassie's ex Diddy since the exes had only split a handful of months before after what felt like a decade or more together. Since the announcement, the "Me & U" singer has been sharing a string of gorgeous image on Instagram and her latest shows off her growing baby bump as she sits beachside.

Today also marks Cassie's 33rd birthday and her boo Alex dropped off a sweet comment in light of the special day. "Love you two so soo much. Happy birthday baby," Alex wrote.

"[I want to be] the kind of role model that shows her that she can be whomever she wants to be and that she has all of the love and support in the world," Cassie explained when detailing what she wants to show her daughter.

"I hope to make her understand the bigger picture in life and that you don’t have to solely be one thing in this world. I want her to know that she can choose. My music is just part of a legacy that I wish to leave behind, for her and other women to be inspired by."