Congratulations are in order for Cassie Ventura as she and her bull-riding boyfriend Alex Fine are expecting a baby. Last week, TheShadeRoom reported on rumors that Cassie was pregnant and instead of letting the gossip-mongers run rampant with the information, Cassie confirmed the news with a brief caption on Instagram. The singer shared two photos of herself with Fine as they were sitting in a car with the caption, "Can’t wait to meet our baby girl 💗 Love You Always & Forever."

It's unknown how long Cassie and Fine have been officially dating, but many speculate they've been together since the end of last year. Her on-again-off-again, nearly 12-year relationship with Diddy quietly ended and the hip hop mogul caught heat from social media because of the couple's lengthy, non-marital relationship. It doesn't seem to matter much, especially considering Cassie isn't the only one that has moved on. A woman named Gina Huynh recently shared a number of photos and video clips on social media that showed her and Diddy locking lips—and tongues. According to reports, Huynh previously dated Floyd Mayweather and was Diddy's date to the 2019 Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, Fine wrote Cassie a letter on Instagram that reads:

Letter to Cassie I promise you that I will do every single thing in my power to support you and help you.

I promise that you will never be alone.

I promise that you will be loved beyond expectation and we will show our children how to be in a healthy relationship.

I promise to always come home with a great attitude and give our children and you undivided attention.

I promise to always keep you and the child first nothing comes before you.

I promise you will be showered in kisses and hugs every single day.

I promise that I will be the best father/baby daddy

You two are my greatest loves I have and will ever have. I cannot wait for the rest of our lives together and to raise a beautiful happy child in our beautiful happy life.

He also wrote a letter to his daughter that reads: