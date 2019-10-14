This week, Cassie Ventura shared stunning photos from her Malibu wedding that took place a month ago. She married professional trainer and bull rider, Alex Fine, after having gotten engaged just a month prior. It seems the couple is squeezing in all these celebrations before they become occupied with the responsibilities of parenthood.

While we're unsure of her expected month of delivery, Cassie has been showing off her baby bump for months now. In August, she posted three glorious shots on Instagram of her pregnant bod by the water. It turns out that she attempted to do another photoshoot to document the cycle, but for some unknown reason, things fell through. Today, Cassie posted a photo of her sitting naked by a fireplace with the caption: "When the shoot didn't work out, but the BTS did." Well, this photo certainly worked out, at least. In heels and fishnet stockings, Cassie may have captured the sexiest pregnancy shot to date.

The practice of the pregnancy photoshoot is alive and well - its revival possibly sparked by the exquisite photos shared by Beyoncé when she announced the births of Sir and Rumi. Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena also recently shared their professionally-done pregnancy photos on Instagram.