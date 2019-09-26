Less than a month after Alex Fine popped the question to Cassie Ventura, the pair have reportedly exchanged I Dos. The professional bull rider and his songstress bride announced their engagement in late August, both sharing a touching video of Alex dropping to one knee at sunset. "This moment will always be so special to me," he wrote about the occasion. "I get to marry my best friend in the whole world. How am I so lucky! #mrsfine."

Cassie shared, "I love you best friend. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you," later adding, "My favorite day ever! #MrsFine 💍 8.24." The two have continued to lavish love and affection on each other publicly, and on Wednesday, actor-director Peter Berg, known for his roles on shows such as Chicago Hope and Entourage, shared that he officiated the couple's wedding ceremony.

Berg uploaded a photo of Alex and Cassie at the altar, looking into each other's eyes. "By the power vested in me.... @alexfine44 n @cassie ❤️💥❤️ Long may you ride!" he wrote in the caption. "Love you Pete! ♥️" Cassie replied. Congrats to the Fines!