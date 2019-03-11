weddings
- Pop CultureTreach & Pepa's Daughter Egypt Marries Sam Wright At Las Vegas ChapelThe couple's relationship has been at the forefront of "Growing Up Hip Hop" storylines for years and they have finally tied the knot.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentYung Joc Talks Pandemic Wedding Planning, Viral RideShare Moment, & New Rick Ross CollabRap veteran Yung Joc is a man on a mission. He recently sat down with us to talk about leaving "Love & Hip Hop" drama in the past, the importance of celebrities being involved in their communities, and what we can expect from his forthcoming collaborartion with Rick Ross.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsDeelishis & Raymond Santana Thank Kandi Burruss For Introducing Love ConnectionYou never know who might introduce you to your soulmate.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsCynthia Bailey Announces Wedding Date: "And No I Am Not Pregnant!"She and her fiancé recently sparked wedding rumors.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsZoe Kravitz Shares Photos Of Her Wedding Attended By Alicia Keys, Denzel WashingtonA (private) affair to remember.By Erika Marie
- TVThe Hallmark Channel Pulls Ads Featuring Same-Sex MarriageThe Hallmark Channel is catching heat.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsPorsha Williams Is "Re-Engaged" To Dennis McKinley Following His InfidelityThey're still rebuilding trust after he cheated on her while she was pregnant.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsJoJo Simmons Weds Longtime Girlfriend Tanice Amira At The Legacy CastleOf course, JoJo spit his father's "Let's Get Married (Remix)" lyrics.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsNicki Minaj Reveals That She's Officially Married By Sharing A Clip On InstagramThe Pettys have said "I do."By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsCassie Ventura & Alex Fine Tie The Knot In MalibuThe soon-to-be parents jumped the broom.By Erika Marie
- SocietyPokemon Is Now Offering Pikachu-Themed Weddings In JapanThe brand is strong.By Aron A.
- MusicWaka Flocka Is Done With The Fast Life: "Just Stand On Uplifting Your Woman"He and wife Tammy Rivera discuss almost losing each other.By Erika Marie
- MusicJuelz Santana & Kimbella Announce Pregnancy At "LHHNY" Reunion ShowThe reality star is six months pregnant.By Erika Marie