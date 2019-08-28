This has been a whirlwind of a year for Cassie Ventura. The singer ended one relationship, entered into another, became pregnant with her first child, and now has announced on Instagram that she and her beau Alex Fine are engaged. The happy couple has shared their adoration for one another on social media unabashedly, so it was only fitting that they one again let fans take a look at the moment the Alex popped the question.

They both shared their engagement video of what led up to the moment when Alex proposed to his pregnant girlfriend at sunset. The couple are living a ranch lifestyle as Alex is a professional bull rider, so he donned a cowboy hat and rode in on a horse to greet his woman before dropping to one knee. The clip is completed with the perfect accompanying music overlayed: "Forever Mine" by The O'Jays.

"I love you best friend. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you," Cassie wrote as the caption of one of her photos. She said in another, "My favorite day ever! #MrsFine 💍 8.24." Alex added, "This moment will always be so special to me. I get to marry my best friend in the whole world. How am I so lucky! #mrsfine."

Cassie's friends didn't hesitate to offer up their congratulations. Keke Palmer, Christina Milian, Lala Anthony, Naomi Campbell, Chanel Iman, Letoya Luckett, Tami Roman, Khloé Kardashian, Ciara, Karrueche Tran, Adrienne Bailon, Eudoxie Bridges, Emily B, Eniko Hart, Fonzworth Bentley, and Alex's mother all gave the couple well wishes. Check out the tender moment below.