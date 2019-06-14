When Cassie was first rumoured to have gotten pregnant by her new boyfriend Alex Fine, fans were concerned about how Diddy would take the news. As a family man, you can assume that Diddy may have once thought about a future with Cassie Ventura, spending a decade with her before their surprising break-up this year. Just months after their split, Cassie has already found the love of her life and she's ready to ring in a new chapter of her life, formally announcing to the world that she's expecting a baby. Diddy has been silent about the news but he decided to be a class act, congratulating the couple on their incredible news.



Craig Barritt/Getty Images

The rap mogul posted a photo of Cassie with Alex Fine, sending lots of love their way on social media. "Congratulations @Cassie and Alex," wrote Diddy. "I wish you all nothing but love and happiness. God bless ❤️❤️❤️ L O V E."

Sean Combs is taking the mature route here instead of being petty. At this point, there's nothing he can do other than accept Cassie's decision to move on. What do you think of Diddy taking the high road? To be honest, it's pretty admirable that he would even congratulate them at all so big ups to him.