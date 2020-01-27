Cardo Taps Payroll Giovanni & Larry June For 10-Track "Game Related" Project

Cardo, also known as Cardo Got Wings, has been responsible for a bunch of hip-hop hits over the past few years. He cooked up the beats for Travis Scott's "Goosebumps", Drake's "God's Plan", SchoolBoy Q's "That Part", and the list goes on. Based on this selection of his most commercially-successful tracks, one would think that Cardo's expertise is confined to the realm of mainstream trap bangers. However, his sound palette extends much father, as evidenced on his new project, Game Related.

The Texas-based beatmaker shows that he's just as skillful when playing around in 90's G-Funk territory. Game Related bursts with a distinctly west coast energy, vibrating with wobbly bass and shining with bright synths. The Bay Area's Larry June is an obvious choice to rap over these beats, but a Detroit native like Payroll Giovanni might only make sense once you hear it. They both bring gritty street tales to the songs and show that, at the end of the day, it's all game-related.

Cardo and Payroll previously joined forces in 2018 for their Big Bossin, Vol. 2 mixtape. Cardo also appeared in the production credits for Larry June's last project, Out The Trunk. Cardo must be feeling the G-Funk influences recently because his production on Jay Worthy's new single, "Bullshit", gives off a similar vibe as Game Related.