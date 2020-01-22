mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jay Worthy & Kamaiyah Team Up For Cardo-Produced "Bullsh*t"

Noah C
January 22, 2020 16:19
121 Views
00
1
GDF Records / EmpireGDF Records / Empire
GDF Records / Empire

Bullshit
Jay Worthy Feat. Kamaiyah
Produced by Cardo

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The first single off Jay Worthy's next project, "241".


In September, Jay Worthy's LNDN DRGS project released a compilation album, titled Affiliated. LNDN DRGS is a duo consisting of Jay Worthy and Vancouver producer, Sean House. Affiliated is laced with G-Funk-inspired beats, meaning loads of wobbly bass and wheezing synths. For now, Jay Worthy is back to dropping heat under his own name, but he's sourcing a similar sound from different producers. On his new single, "Bullshit", Cardo furnishes the Compton rapper with a distinctly West Coast beat. However, this pattern isn't a fault. Jay Worthy's moderately-raspy tone sounds at home over these textures. 

Jay Worthy calls on Kamaiyah for an addictive and languorous hook, in which she drawls that they're back on their bullshit. He shouts out Cardo for winning a Grammy and "Bullshit" proves that the producer's sound palette is vast. This song serves as the first single off Jay Worthy's upcoming project, 241 (also stylized as Two4One). We'll keep you posted on a release date and any other singles to drop. Let us know what you think of this one. 

Quotable Lyrics

Man, I'm really on my bullshit
Playing Pac in my '96 Benz with the stock rims
Supreme overalls and some black Timbs
Fly n****s, we don't ever shop at Saks Fifth

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  1
  121
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Jay Worthy Kamaiyah Cardo new single 241 twoforone
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Jay Worthy & Kamaiyah Team Up For Cardo-Produced "Bullsh*t"
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject