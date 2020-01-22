Jay Worthy & Kamaiyah Team Up For Cardo-Produced "Bullsh*t"

In September, Jay Worthy's LNDN DRGS project released a compilation album, titled Affiliated. LNDN DRGS is a duo consisting of Jay Worthy and Vancouver producer, Sean House. Affiliated is laced with G-Funk-inspired beats, meaning loads of wobbly bass and wheezing synths. For now, Jay Worthy is back to dropping heat under his own name, but he's sourcing a similar sound from different producers. On his new single, "Bullshit", Cardo furnishes the Compton rapper with a distinctly West Coast beat. However, this pattern isn't a fault. Jay Worthy's moderately-raspy tone sounds at home over these textures.

Jay Worthy calls on Kamaiyah for an addictive and languorous hook, in which she drawls that they're back on their bullshit. He shouts out Cardo for winning a Grammy and "Bullshit" proves that the producer's sound palette is vast. This song serves as the first single off Jay Worthy's upcoming project, 241 (also stylized as Two4One). We'll keep you posted on a release date and any other singles to drop. Let us know what you think of this one.

Quotable Lyrics

Man, I'm really on my bullshit

Playing Pac in my '96 Benz with the stock rims

Supreme overalls and some black Timbs

Fly n****s, we don't ever shop at Saks Fifth