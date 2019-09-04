Larry June Is Back With New Project "Out The Trunk"

You can't knock the hustle, especially when it comes to Larry June. The West Coast rapper has consistently been delivering quality music over the years. In the past year alone, it feels like he's pretty much blessed fans with a new project every season. He's already released four projects in 2019 and now, he's back with his fifth drop of the year with, Out The Trunk.

Laced up with 10 tracks in total that run a bit over 27 and a half minutes, Larry June welcomes September with his brand new project. June's Out The Trunk is a solo affair with no guest features listed at all across the project. From the first song, Larry comes through with smooth flows over even smoother production.

Peep Out The Trunk below.