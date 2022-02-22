As the situation between Ukraine and Russia intensifies, Cardi B weighed in with her thoughts after she was asked on Twitter what she thinks about the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The conversation kicked off with a tweet directed towards the rapper about the “whole Russia thing.” Cardi quoted the tweet with “Wish these world leaders stop tripping about power and really think about whose really getting affected (citizens) besides the whole world is in a crisis. War, sanctions, invasons should be the last thing these leaders should worry about.”

Rich Fury/Getty Images

After another user assumed that Cardi wasn’t really behind her ideas, she hopped back on with a video expressing her thoughts.

Insisting her phone wasn’t hacked, Cardi admits that she had much to say on the topic but was weary about having such a large platform. “I actually want to say a lot of things, but I’m just going to mind my business because sometimes I feel that because I have such a big platform, if I don’t say the right things, I might get killed,” she said.

Opposing both Ukraine and Russia, Cardi insisted that she was only on the side of the citizens. “There’s inflation not only in America but everywhere in the world. It’s really hard to get the economy back up. There is so much shipments backed up,” she said. “China’s not really messing with us so a lot of things are behind, a lot of good are behind and this sh*t just made it way more complicated so I’m just really annoyed by this and I really wish that all world leaders right now just really come with a logical conclusion but whatever,” Cardi added.

Cardi has never been afraid to speak her mind, especially when it comes to politics. Back in 2020, she found herself in an online war with conservative commentator Candace Owens after Owens called her “illiterate” and an “embarrassment to black people.” Owens’ comments stemmed from an interview between Joe Biden and Cardi for Elle. Cardi clapped back, reminding Owens how much influence she has and her ability to encourage people to vote because of her platform.

[Via]