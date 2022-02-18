If there is one thing Candace Owens will do, it's reignite her beefs with entertainers at every turn. The controversial far-right pundit has often taken to social media to call out those she believes are less intelligent or are peddling a "liberal agenda," and she once again spoke openly about her opinions of LeBron James and Cardi B.

The sports icon and Grammy winner have long been targets for Owens and she has gone on record dozens of times calling James and Cardi names, much like she did during an interview on the Full Send podcast.



Owens claimed that Bron has a "low IQ" and had similar remarks for Cardi—and the rapper clapped back.

"What's embarrassing is that she tried to get her lawyers to make me do a public apology after she been attacking me for months and try to make me pay her 75K in a month to she threatened to sue wit NO CASE......Like how smart you are and don't even know the law?" Cardi penned in an Instagram comment.

These two haven't been the only figures to find themselves on the wrong side of Owens; U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has continued to ignite ire in Owens and in a tweet, the conservative made some pretty bold claims about AOC.

"People who were duped need to now admit that @aoc is a faithful servant to those in power and has done nothing but seriously harmed black and brown people with the policies she has helped to put in place," Owens wrote in a post that also hosted a clip of her interview with Tucker Carlson. We're sure that once she catches wind of Cardi's reaction, there will be a few tweets about the rapper, as well.

