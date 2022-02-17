Candace Owens is a controversial figure in the world of politics, and it has become clear that she is someone who is eager to go after celebrities as a means of bolstering her popularity. There are two people she has consistently gone after, including LeBron James, and Cardi B.

On an episode of the Full Send Podcast, Owens actually said that LeBron has a low IQ, claiming that he has no idea what he is talking about in regards to social issues.

"I don't think LeBron means to do bad, I just don't think he's that smart. I really do think LeBron James is low IQ" Owens said. "I've heard him speak about issues and he's so wrong. But I think he carries with him an arrogance, which isn't hard when you're being called a King."





Owens then went on to call Cardi B uneducated, which brought forth a pretty strong reaction from the artist, who took to the comments section of the IG post above, and wrote "What’s embarrassing is that she tried to get her lawyers to make me do a public apology after she been attacking me for months and try to make me pay her 75K in a month or she threatened to sue wit NO CASE…..Like how smart you are and don’t even know the law?"

Owens and Cardi have gone back and forth plenty of times in the past, and it seems like their public feud is not going to die down anytime soon.

If you are interested in the full Owens interview, you can find it, below.