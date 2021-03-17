Cardi B and Meg Thee Stallion's single "WAP" drives conservatives insane. Fox News did a segment recently following the rappers' performance of the single at the Grammys. The performance was lude and raunchy, although nowhere near as bad as their music video. In fact, Cardi and Meg's performance can be placed in the same categories as JLo and Shakira at the Superbowl, or many of Beyonce's or Madonna's live performances. However, the intent of the lyrics ruffled many conservative feathers.

Cardi B chose to use the fellow first lady Trump to highlight her love for getting a little wild. "I don’t know why candy is so bothered by WAP," tweeted Cardi alongside a picture of a naked Melania. "I was just inspired by our former First Lady ð. Anyways congrats on your new show I hope you speak more about WAP I need it to reach a new Audience to go 6x platinum.Any exposure will help .Love you candy ð"

Candace Owens struck back, defending Melania. "What is your obsession with the Trump family? You are digging up modeling shots from our former First Lady from 3 decades ago," she responded. "She has evolved, you have not. What you did at the Grammy’s was disgusting. Own it." Owens' takes are always interesting, to say the least.