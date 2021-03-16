The biggest night in music took place over the weekend, of course not without a fair share of memorable moments. Beyoncé broke an all-time Grammys record by becoming the most decorated woman in the award show's history after winning her 28th award. Cardi B and Megan thee Stallion laid down an unforgettable performance of their hit "WAP," which has been accused of "glamorizing prostitution and stripping." Chiming in on the discussion, political commentator Candance Owens further insinuated the sexually charged song is destroying America.



The conservative author went on Fox News to criticize Cardi and Megan's racy Grammy performance, warning that the Bronx-bred artist's song could bring an end to society as we know it. “You have the kids learning about critical race theory. They’re learning that they should aspire to be people like Cardi B. You see that fundamentally we are seeing the destruction of American values and American principles,” Owens said to Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday (March 15).

She continued, “It’s terrifying. I think parents should be terrified that this is the direction our society is heading towards. And again, we are weakening America… This is a weakening of American society. It feels like we are looking at corrosion; like we are about to see the end of an empire.”

Never one to shy away from facing her toughest critics directly on social media, Cardi didn't seem too fazed by Owens' criticism. “Yaaaayyyyyyy. WE MADE FOX NEWS GUYS!!! Wap wap wap," wrote the 28-year-old.

Of course, this is not the first time the song's faced criticism either. Check out the full 'WAP' performance below if you didn't get a chance to see it this weekend.

