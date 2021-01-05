Candace Owens has easily become one of the most identifiable--and controversial, figures in modern politics. Just yesterday, the conservative commentator went on an ill-mannered rant against plus-sized women appearing on magazine covers, saying Cosmopolitan should be ashamed of themselves for attempting to glamorize obesity. Her latest eyebrow-raising take is that the "Black" categories on Netflix and Uber Eats that highlight Black-owned businesses and films are "segregation."

She shared the interesting take on her Twitter account to her 2.8 million followers on the platform, writing "Netflix now has a category for “black cinema”. Uber Eats now has a category for “black restaurants”." She continued, "The Left has reintroduced segregation back into American society under the guise of progressivism— they used #BLM propaganda to anger black people to the point of blindness." The viral tweet received 100,000 likes and close to 9,600 replies.

The 31-year-old conservative then went on to add that racist democrats were repackaging segregation as Black empowerment before warning, "Keep believing evil white conservatives want to bring harm to you while the actual evil white racist progressives continue to destroy your life." Critics were quick to point out that these were meant to highlight businesses in the community that otherwise would not see as much representation.

In December, Owens went up against Harry Styles after she made a comment about "bringing back manly men" in response to a photoshoot the pop star did wearing a dress. Noah Cyrus jumped to his defense, calling Owens a "nappy a** heaux," which stirred controversy in itself for Noah's use of the racialized term "nappy."

