Cardi B and Candace Owens have continually bumped heads with one another about their political stances. Owens, a right wing Fox News contributor, recently called Cardi B, along with Los Angeles Lakers basketball star LeBron James, uneducated on the Full Send Podcast with YouTubers The Nelk Boys.

In response, Cardi accused Owens of filing a baseless lawsuit against her for attacking her: "What's embarrassing is that she tried to get her lawyers to make me do a public apology after she been attacking me for months and try to make me pay her 75K in a month to she threatened to sue wit NO CASE......Like how smart you are and don't even know the law?"

To keep the feud going, Owens responded to Cardi on Sunday morning (Feb. 20) in the same comment section to be quiet because it was Nicki Minaj's time for the spotlight: "SILENCE. It’s Nicki Minaj week, clown."

Candace is alluding to Nicki Minaj's new achievement with her recent song "Do We Have A Problem?" with Lil Baby. When the Billboard and streaming numbers came in for the song this weekend, it was revealed that Minaj had sold more units of the song than the next seven hits below it combined. The Barbz were in full effect buying Nicki's single.

Owens also doubled down on her insults to Cardi posting an Instagram story that read: "Avoid uneducated WAP at all costs this week, ladies and gentlemen."

While Owens seems to appreciate her female rap music when it comes from Nicki Minaj, she does not feel the same about Cardi B. Check out her recent jab below.