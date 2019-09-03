Cardi B Teaches Constance Wu How To Strip Tease In New "Hustlers" Trailer

By now everyone is well aware of Jennifer Lopez's upcoming Hustlers film that follows a crew of strippers who team up to get back at their Wall Street clients. The star-studded cast includes Cardi B, Constance Wu, Lizzo, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles and more and the latest trailer that's arrived shows us even more money drama the women get into.

In the clip below, you can see Jennifer Lopez's character introducing Cardi B to Constance WU's character, assuring them she knows how to give a striptease. Further in the trailer, we see a scenario the women find themselves in when one of their clients gets a little too drunk and they have to call the ambulance. "These Wall Street guys. You want them drunk enough to get their credit card but sober enough to sign a cheque," JLo states.

Without a doubt, Cardi B's stripper moves are something to look forward to in the film but according to her she couldn't "shine" as much as she wanted

"You know what? I was really mad because let me tell you something -- when I did the movie, I just got my titties done and I got lipo, right? So I was like, 'This is my moment to shine, and I can't shine because I can't climb!'" she previously explained. "So I was mad. I was like, 'God damn it!'"