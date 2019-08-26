We're now closer than ever to seeing Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Keke Plamer, Lili Reinhart and more dance on a pole for the film Hustlers since the movie arrives in just two weeks. For months we've been getting updates on the behind-the-scenes happenings and ever since Cardi joined the cast - considering how she was a stripper in the past - the movie got even more attention.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

During a recent sitdown with Entertainment Tonight, however, Cardi B admitted that she wasn't able to give it her all on the pole. If you can remember, the "Press" rapper had to cancel a string of shows back in July after she had liposuction. It was around that same time she had to shoot scenes for Hustlers and it impacted her stripper moves.

"You know what? I was really mad because let me tell you something -- when I did the movie, I just got my titties done and I got lipo, right? So I was like, 'This is my moment to shine, and I can't shine because I can't climb!'" she explained. "So I was mad. I was like, 'God damn it!'"



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Cardi then shouted out Jennifer for her wicked moves that she didn't see until the trailer. "When I did the club scene, right, I didn't get to see you. I saw you on the trailer," she said to JLo. "I was like, 'Oh sh*t! She really went off!' She said she was training, I see it now, because everybody thinks it's so easy to do. No it ain't. You can't do it at home."