Another day, another false report Cardi B has to shut down. The "Money" rapper was recently accused of going after a group of 10-year-old white suburban kids when they posted a diss track aimed at the rapper, but according to Cardi, it's all an elaborate lie. As the story goes, ZN8tion uploaded a song on YouTube dissing Cardi and then the "Press" artist was seen on Instagram live talking about "little fucking white boys," leading people to assume she was talking about the boy group.

"Man shut the fuck up and stay in y'all motherfucking place," she said on Instagram Live. "Go drink y'all motherfucking milk bitch."

However, Cardi was referring to the hate she received from trolls online after Travis Scott's Netflix documentary showed his anger after he didn't receive a Grammy and Cardi did. "First of all I was talking about a fan base that was coming for me when it comes to album and Grammies and people chopped my video to make it seem like I was talkin about them kids .Second why don’t ya go bitch to the parents that got lil kids talking shit about others?" Cardi wrote on Twitter.

The false report was believed so much that Page Six chatted to the group of kids and they explained how they "wanted to show Cardi B to not be a bully."

Don't believe the hype.