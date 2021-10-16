Cardi B has always been known for having a political side to her. During the 2020 primaries on the Democratic side, Cardi B had numerous interviews with the likes of Bernie Sanders, where she spoke about taxes and the potential success of a democratic socialist platform. Once Bernie was defeated, Cardi started to talk to Joe Biden as he was set to take on Donald Trump in the General Election.

Ever since that time, Cardi has continuously voiced her political opinions, which typically fall on the same side as the Democrats. Despite this, Cardi continues to receive backlash from both sides, and recently, she took to Twitter to voice her displeasure, noting that she hasn't said anything political in a while because it never goes her way.

"I was tired of getting bullied by the republicans and also getting bashed by the same people I was standing up for," she wrote.

These comments drew the attention of GOP spokesperson Paris Dennard, who told TMZ that Cardi should continue to voice her opinion, regardless of the backlash. Dennard, a Republican, believes that if Cardi stops speaking her mind, then other young people will too out of fear of political persecution.

Dennard's message is a good one to send, as young people should be involved in the democratic process, regardless of political affiliation. Without youth engagement, there won't be many young people to uphold our institutions when the old guard eventually leaves the political sphere.

Hopefully, Cardi feels more comfortable about sharing her opinions, very soon.