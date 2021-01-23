Wednesday was a massive day for the United States as Joe Biden was officially inaugurated as the 46th President of the country. The day was filled with performances from a bevy of popular artists, although the show was mostly stolen by Bernie Sanders, whose attire quickly became a viral social media meme that has yet to lose any steam. Regardless, the performances proved to be a nice touch on the event, although it left Cardi B feeling just a bit left out.

While taking to Twitter following the big day, Cardi B joked that she was actually supposed to perform her hit song "WAP," but unfortunately, the inauguration conflicted with her busy schedule.

"Ugh I was supposed to perform wap at the inauguration today but I had a dentist appointment," Cardi wrote. "Maybe next time."

Of course, "WAP" is an extremely vulgar song and no one would ever believe this could be played at an inauguration. However, a reality in which a song like "WAP" could be played during the country's largest political ceremony, is definitely a reality we want to experience at some point in our lives.

Perhaps in four years from now, Cardi will be able to attend the inauguration, even if in a more lowkey capacity.

