Cardi B previously spent a lot of her free time speaking about political matters on social media, combatting Republican ideologies, and using her platform to amplify the voices of her community. While she was one of the loudest celebrity voices on several important topics, the "WAP" rapper has seemingly decided to move away from politics, explaining to her fans on Thursday night why she hasn't been sharing her thoughts on the state of the country lately.

When a fan remarked that Cardi used to always talk about politics and asked her why she's been so quiet as of late, the rapper actually responded and said that she's fed up with all the conservatives in her replies speaking nonsense every time she opens her mouth.

"I was tired of getting bullied by the republicans and also getting bashed by the same people I was standing up for," she said.



Francois Durand/Getty Images

Then, when somebody insulted the rapper and said she sounds "slow" when she talks, Cardi clapped back and said, "It was the only way YOU would of understand me."

Aside from her move away from politics, Cardi also revealed that she hasn't been feeling too well, but she informed fans that she doesn't have COVID-19.

"What’s a very good booster shot I should take for a cold? I feel terrible and I want to be wit my babies already," she wrote on Friday morning. "I don’t have covid just a cold."



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Hopefully, Cardi feels better soon. Do you want her to keep talking about politics?