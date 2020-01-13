Cardi B may soon try her hand at civic duty as the Bronx rapper took to Twitter on Sunday to once again reiterate her stance on the current political climate of the United States, alluding to the current conflict with Iran and a perceived lack of patriotism among civilians.

"I think I want to be a politician," she penned in a tweet. "I really love government even tho I don't agree with Goverment [sic]."

She added onto the new revelation, referencing documentaries that she's been watching as of late: "I was watching War documentaries.No matter how many weapons a country have you need people ! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American."

She would conclude by promising to address the topic in an in-depth video in order to properly articulate her thoughts and the potential of a move in politics.

"I will have to explain a lot [...] Imma talk about it another day," she wrote.

Within the past year, Cardi B has attached her superstardom to her vocal stance on the American political system, routinely voicing her distaste for President Donald Trump and making public her support of presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. Back in August, Cardi even sat down to interview the Vermont senator in Detroit.

Only time will tell, however, if her ambitions will extend beyond cultural pundit to an actual legislator later on down the road.