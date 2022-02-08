As the debate regarding whether or not children should be on social media rages forward, Cardi B is making changes. It is common in and out of the celebrity world for parents to create Instagram pages dedicated to their children. It's a space where monumental moments are highlighted and adorable photos are shared, but due to the very nature of how cruel of a place social media can be—as well as predatory—some have argued that children shouldn't be allowed on platforms, at all.

We've recently witnessed Kanye West's ongoing complaints that his eldest daughter, North West, shares a TikTok account with mother Kim Kardashian. As they battle that out publicly, Cardi B shared screenshots about her daughter, three-year-old Kulture Cephas.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

The images show people commenting hurtful things like, "Look at kreature cephas," "nappy headed kid," and one person repeatedly posted insults about the tot, including calling her a "mistake." Witnessing the cruelty toward her daughter caused Cardi to switch things up.

"Haven’t been checking my daughter account but now I’m going to lock her page," she tweeted along with an insult of her own. "I don’t know wtf is going on but I hope y’all moms die for giving birth to you hoe ass weirdos."

After a Twitter user complained that Cardi shouldn't be famous because she can't "handle" the pressure, the rapper stood ten toes down on her remarks. Check it out below.