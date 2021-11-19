Cardi B and Offset's three-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari takes a lot after both of her parents but in her latest photos, she stole her mother's entire face.

As the daughter of rap royalty grows up, she seems to be taking more after her mother, bearing a striking resemblance to the femcee in new pictures posted to Cardi B's Instagram page.

"Stunnin like her daddy .... @kulturekiari," wrote Cardi as a caption on the pictures. The toddler wears her hair in braids with a heart design on the side of her head, as well as a Marni sweatshirt. She gives a big smile to the camera in her Burberry shades, looking more and more like her famous mom by the day.

"My stylish mama so cute," commented Offset on the pictures.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Taking off her sunglasses and continuing the photoshoot from home, Kulture gave a good look at her face, and fans are pointing out that she looks like a 50/50 mix of Offset and Cardi. By the end of the shoot though, she appeared to grow tired of the camera, exchanging the spotlight for her iPad.

Photos of Kulture aren't the only things that Cardi shared today -- she also came through with new music as part of the brand new Bruised soundtrack, which is the first all-female rap album to serve as a film soundtrack. She appears on the song "Bet It."

Take a look below at the new pictures of Kulture and let us know if you think she looks more like her mom or dad.



