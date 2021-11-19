Cardi B Contributes New Song, “Bet It” To The Netflix “Bruised” Soundtrack

Cardi B may not have released much music in 2021, but she’s had a busy year nonetheless. The 29-year-old gave birth to her and Offset’s second child just a few months ago, stole the show at every Paris Fashion Week event she attended, and now, she’s back with a solo track created specially for Halle Berry’s newly released Netflix film, Bruised.

“Cardi, you came through in a big way. We had some issues with our song, we had to get certain rights to use it,” the Catwoman actress told Billboard. “Cardi, being so of her word, didn’t say, ‘Oh, it can’t happen.’ She went the extra mile and you made sure that we got the rights to use the record. I can say, honestly, not everybody would have done that, and I so respect you. You said yes, and you stood by your word.”

Bruised arrived on Netflix on November 17th and also features songs from artists like Flo Milli, Saweetie, City Girls, Young M.A., and more. The film tells the story of a disgraced MMA fighter who finds herself re-entering the cage when she connects with the son she previously gave up as an infant.

Check out the trailer for the new movie above, and stream Cardi B’s latest release, “Bet It” below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ain't no half-steppin', all I do is break records

Now I play chess so a bitch can't check her

Made a lot of hell and it's still getting hectic

And my life is a movie, only Cardi could direct it

