In the lead-up to Drake's next studio album release, the Canadian music legend has been showing off his new look, which falls right in line with the album's aesthetic. Titled Certified Lover Boy, Drake looks to be setting up for a January 2021 release. Until then, we're sure he'll be going forward with his heart-shaved hairstyle, adding the subtle design to his line-up, making sure it's always clean with his barber.

It looks like he's not the only Certified Lover Boy in the family though. Drake's son, three-year-old Adonis Graham, is also a heartbreaker so, obviously, he's also stunting a similar look.

A new picture shared by Drake shows the daddy-son time that he had with his little boy this weekend, with Adonis pointing up to a picture of himself with his father in an adorable fashion. Of course, he's got his designer drip on but people are mostly remarking a change in the child's blonde curls, noticing that he's also got a heart shaved into the back of his head. In fact, Adonis' heart is even more defined, with layers taking up much of the back of his skull.

Clearly, Adonis admires his daddy and everything that he's about. At the end of the day, when you've got a father as talented and out-there as Drake is, you've likely got no choice but to be proud of where you come from.

Do you like Adonis and Drake's matching styles?