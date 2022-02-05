Over the past few days, recently divorced Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been at odds over their eight year old daughter's ability to use social media app TikTok. At first a few weeks ago, North was making TikTok videos with her cousins, and Ye was worried about her presence on the app and how she could potentially be exposed to adult content.

According to TMZ, Kim and Ye discussed this topic, and agreed that North could use TikTok under age restrictions and only on Kim K's phone when she was in the room. However, after North had posted another TikTok a few days ago, West had an internet explosion of anger about it. Kanye wondered why she continued North continued to post on TikTok without the "okay" from Ye: "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?"

Next, Kim became upset with Kanye, feeling that they had already resolved the issue and outlined how they would control North's TikTok usage. Kardashian was also irked that Kanye used this moment to try and dictate the narrative of their relationship and alter the perspective of Kim by the public: "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."

In response to Kim's claims, Kanye posted the TikTok guidelines as it pertains to minors, which say you need to be 13 or older to sign up for TikTok outside of the "Younger Users" category. Ye also directly addressed Kim saying that she has repeatedly tried to keep him away from his daughter and being a father role in her life.

TMZ revealed that Kim has been following the rules she and Ye set for North on TikTok, and spoke to a representative from TikTok that said North and Kim's account abides by the rules of "Younger User" accounts. So, this is why she was blindsided by Ye's outrage.

Do you think Kanye is being overzealous?

[Via]