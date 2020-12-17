Today is a big day for Cardi B, who is launching her new show with Facebook Messenger's Watch Together feature, titled Cardi Tries. The show is live right now and, as part of the promotion, the Bronx-based rapper revealed that she's been cracking down on her second studio album, planning something big in the coming months.

Following the release of "WAP" with Megan Thee Stallion, it felt like we could finally be in for the rollout of Cardi B's long-awaited sophomore studio album. However, things eventually slowed down and the world was left wondering where the new music was once again. According to Cardi, it's coming soon.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Responding to some of her fans on Twitter, Cardi B hinted that, by February, we will likely have more information about what's to come.

"I’m workin on it ...I promise I won’t hold ya up for long," said the rapper to a follower asking where the new album was. "Maynr I’m February imma fly ten fans to hear it ....If Covid still ain’t hating."

She followed that up with another tweet, this time sending a wink emoji to a fan who practically begged her for a new single. Could we be getting something before the end of the year?

Keep it locked to HNHH for more updates on Cardi B's current music plans. We'll be sure to get you updated on the latest.