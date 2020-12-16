Santa and Mrs. Claus at a small town in southern Georgia both tested positive for COVID-19, just two days after taking photos with over 50 children for a Christmas parade.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Long County Commission Chairman Robert Parker has advised parents of the children impacted to stay at home until 2021.

"While this event was not put on by the City of Ludowici or the Long County Board of Commissioners, it was well attended by our public officials and I believe I speak for the majority of them in saying that we still stand by the decision of the Chamber to move forward with these holiday traditions and to bring some sense of normalcy to these trying times," Parker said, according to the regional outlet WTOC 11.

"I have personally known both 'Santa' and 'Mrs. Claus' my entire life and I can assure everyone that they would have never knowingly done anything to place any children in danger," Parker added. "They have both filled these roles for many years, and bringing joy to children during the holidays is one of the most important parts of their lives."

The town will reportedly move forward with other Christmas activities.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has previously said that the real Santa Claus is immune to the virus: "Santa is exempt from this because Santa, of all the good qualities, has a lot of good innate immunity."

