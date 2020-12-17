Cardi Tries
- TVCardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Train With The LA Chargers For Their Latest Collab: WatchThe two rap divas previously found success with "WAP," and now, they're headed to the football field to make more magic.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureCardi B Challenged To Survive In The Woods In "Cardi Tries""Cardi tries" to survive in the wild woods with Affion Crockett. By Aida C.
- RelationshipsCardi B & Offset Give Each Other Matching TattoosCardi B and Offset honour their love with matching tattoos.By Jordan Schenkman
- GossipCardi B Claps Back At People Posting “Misleading” Videos Of Her On TwitterHaters had something to say about the rapper’s new episode of “Cardi Tries __.”By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureCardi B Says She Was “Starstuck” While Officiating A Wedding Alongside Raven-SymonéThe “WAP” rapper recently got ordained as a part of her Facebook Watch series, “Cardi Tries __.”By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureCardi B Officiates A Lesbian Wedding On New Episode Of “Cardi Tries”The “WAP” singer teamed up with Raven-Symone for the latest episode of her Facebook Watch series.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNew Episode Of “Cardi Tries” Takes Cardi B & Chloe Bailey To A Wilderness CenterCardi revealed that a snake peed on her and Megan while filming the “WAP” music video.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicCardi B Rocks A Cutout Mini Dress As She Teaches Kids American HistoryWatch the "Bodak Yellow" rapper become a nursery school teacher in the latest episode of "Cardi Tries."By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureCardi B Annoys A Chef In New "Cardi Tries" EpisodeThe notoriously easy-going Bronx-bred rapper peeved a pro chef as she tried sushi for the first time. By Madusa S.
- TVCardi B Premieres "Cardi Tries" Series Featuring Damian Lillard, Michelle Rodriguez, Debbie AllenWatch Cardi B test out activities she's never done like basketball, stunt car racing, and performing country music.By Erika Marie
- MusicCardi B Provides New Album Update, Teases Next SingleCardi B hints at releasing a new single before February, offering an album update on Twitter.By Alex Zidel