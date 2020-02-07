The constant scrutiny that female celebrities face over their appearance is certainly still an issue but with artists like Billie Eilish and Lizzo breaking out in recent years, we may be slowly moving away from a hyper-sexualized, twig-figure ideal. Chasing beauty standards, women and men alike have often turned to cosmetic surgery to alter their looks, making slight changes to their bodies and faces to feel more secure in their skin. Cardi B has been accused on several occasions of getting knifed up and, most recently, she was spotted wearing face masks to cover her nose and mouth for weeks. After unmasking, some fans noticed differences in her look from before and after and critics are harshly picking apart her "new nose." While she hasn't even confirmed whether or not she has gotten surgery -- and she certainly doesn't need to -- Cardi B's nose remains a major subject of interest among gossipers.



Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

One of the top trends on the internet this morning has to do with Cardi B and her alleged plastic surgery, based on an article that MTO News published. As you surely know, they don't have the greatest track record when it comes to things like this. However, it's worth mentioning that social media is basically convinced that Miss Bardi has, at least, gotten a rhinoplasty procedure, which would explain the masks.

We've included a photo from years ago above, as well as a recent one below, for you to compare and chime in. What's your verdict?



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images