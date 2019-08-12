Kirk Edwards who goes by DJ JMK has named a number of influential musicians in his lawsuit since he's accusing them all of stealing samples from one of his tracks without giving him proper credit or paying. According to TMZ, Cardi B, French Montana, Yo Gotti, City Girls and Master P are all being called on for using the beat "Choppa Style," that's currently sitting with over nine-million views on YouTube.

JMK claims that Cardi B and City Girls used a sample of his track on their notable collaboration "Twerk" while Yo Gotti and French Montana sampled his beat on their 2017 hit "Oh Yeah." According to legal documents, JMK says he made the beat in November of 2000 and would play his track at clubs he would DJ at. He says all the artists have "misappropriated many of the recognizable and key protected elements" when they illegally used his work. He's suing for copyright infringement for an unspecified amount.

