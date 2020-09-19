Fans may be sending their "thoughts and prayers" to Cardi B, but the rapper said she doesn't need them. Days ago, it was announced that Cardi filed for divorce from her husband of three years, Migos rapper Offset. The pair have weathered quite a few storms but this time around, Cardi had enough. There have been rumors that Offset fathered a child with someone else or cheated on his wife, but the "WAP" rapper has come forward to set the record straight. Cardi B got on Instagram Live on Friday (September 18) to update fans on how she's been holding up in the midst of the tragic news about her relationship.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer / Getty Images

"I'm okay. I wanted to let y'all know I have not shed not one tear," said Cardi. "Every single time that this guy has been so crazy, so f*cked up and it hits the media, I'm always crying, always sad because I don't like that type of sh*t. This time, I wasn't crying. You want to know why? The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that sh*t that ever happened before. It's not because of cheating. I'm seeing people be like, 'Oh, he has a baby on the way.' That's a whole f*cking complete lie. That's the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that's bullsh*t."

"I just got tired of f*cking arguing," she added. "I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it's just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I'd rather just leave... Nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do grow apart," Cardi said. "I been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man, I have a household with this man…sometimes you’re just tired of the arguments and the build-up. You get tired sometimes and before something happens, you leave.” She also denied allegations that the divorce filing was a publicity stunt to hype her next album. Check out a snippet of her Instagram Live below.

