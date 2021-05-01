Cardi B Beasts Through DJ Khaled's "Big Paper"

It was the last-minute addition that the world witnessed occur in real-time, and Cardi B is thrilled that she was able to make it onto Khaled Khaled. Megaproducer DJ Khaled announced the release of his album earlier this week and almost immediately returned to social media with a stacked tracklist. As fans were trying to figure out how Khaled managed to get Jay-Z and Nas on the same record, he returned with an updated tracklist that included Cardi's "Big Paper."

Cardi joined Drake and Justin Timberlake as the only artists to have songs where they don't share the spotlight, and following Khaled Khaled's release, Cardi explained how the song came to be. "I didn't think I was gonna make the record," Cardi shared with fans while Live on social media. She only had a 48-hour window to finish the track and she made sure to let the wrld know that she wrote the song.

"I got the beat before yesterday and yes, I wrote the record!" Stream "Big Paper" by DJ Khaled featuring Cardi B.

Quotable Lyrics

Platinum plaques hang on every wall in my palace

Clips still push, to anybody speakin' malice

Fashion icon, couple million for my stylist

Five number ones, you got five number nones (None)

Sleepin' on Cardi, all that nappin' sh*t done (Done)