A fundraiser launched by Cardi B has placed the rapper at the center of backlash. Cardi took to her social media accounts to address the ongoing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan as the two countries reportedly clash over the ownership of a disputed territory. Fatalities and injuries are on the rise daily, so when Cardi B promoted a fundraiser raising money for Armenia, she was accused of supporting terrorism. The rapper answered her critics through an audio tweet where she admitted that she and her team didn't dig deep into the warring conflict.



Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Stringer / Getty Images

Cardi shared that she was speaking with a consultant while discussing selling one of her properties and he told her about what was happening between Armenia and Azerbaijan. He asked her to share information about Armenia "for a good cause," so she went ahead and did him the favor. However, people from Azerbaijan began writing Cardi with accusations that she supported terrorism, so she wanted to make sure that she addressed the allegations while denying the criticism. She claimed that she didn't even know that there was a conflict going on.

The rapper recalled her times in both countries and stated that she hoped they would find a peaceful resolution. "My wish is, since I did a little bit of research today because you guys left me so much comments, my wish is that both the countries would just be at peace. You guys already have big pieces of land. There's no tiny land that is worth chaos, death, fighting, especially in this year," said Cardi. "I’m sorry that I offended anybody, that is not my style, I don't like that type of stuff ... we just really wish peace, and that's it." Listen to her explanations below.