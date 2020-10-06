Cardi B got back to her regularly scheduled programming this week, sharing some glammed-up pictures of herself during a recent photoshoot but one of the shots in question created a buzz among conspiracy theorists.

The Bronx native is generally one of the first names people would mention when speaking about potential members of the long-rumored Illuminati, which supposedly includes Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Rihanna, and other high-ranking artists within the music industry. While the argument has never been clear as to what these musicians would be helping the alleged secret society with, people still grasp at straws to try and find proof of its existence. Most recently, one of Cardi B's pictures was called out.

In the image, the star snarls in an all-red latex outfit, placing some long horns atop her head. The conspiracy theorists were triggered.

"ILLUMINATI CONFIRMED," wrote one of the top comments. "Smh Illuminati horns," said another.

Perhaps more importantly, Cardi confirms her relationship status after her divorce from Offset in the caption: "Single,bad and rich.I do the controlling," she wrote.

It didn't take long for Cardi to notice all of the nonsense in her inbox, accusing her of being a member of the secret group. She posted a second photo, just as glamorous, with the caption: "Stop with the Illuminati shit ....It was just costumes for a tiktok video DAMN!"

Do you believe in the Illuminati?