Cardi B is down for just about anything. If you've tuned into an episode of the mother of two's Facebook Watch series, Cardi Tries, you may have seen her diving headfirst into various pursuits such as rhythmic gymnastics, working on a farm, and conquering her fear of heights alongside friends like Chloe Bailey, Keke Palmer, and Ciara.

For the latest episode, which premiered today (May 27), the Invasion of Privacy artist met up with her "WAP" collaborator Megan Thee Stallion for some fun out on the football field with the Los Angeles Chargers who gave the rap divas a few pro tips.

Viewers will see Cardi and the H-Town Hottie in their matching baby blue jerseys, polishing up their spirals. Players encouraged the recording artists to keep their hands and eyes steady to ensure a smooth catch, although it definitely took some practise before the girls got it; luckily neither of them are the type to give up easily.

For their next drill, the duo integrate a three-step drop into their movements, which cameras catch Thee Stallion acing. "That's what we do!" Coach Meg exclaimed while watching one of the Chargers catch the ball.





Elsewhere, Cardi appeared to be having some trouble, taking a ball to the chest after it slipped through her fingers. Still, though, she remained determined to improve her football skills.

"I'm finna join the team," Megan declared in the preview for today's episode of Cardi Tries. "Put me on the Chargers!"

