On the lat episode of Cardi Tries __, Cardi B took her pal Chloe Bailey to the Wildlife Learning Center, where they got to hang out with snakes, alligators, porcupines, and more. After absolutely dominating Paris Fashion Week, the singer is back with more of her Facebook Watch series.

In today’s episode, the mother of two teams up with Raven-Symone to marry a same sex couple. In a trailer sent to HotNewHipHop, the former Disney star reminds us that National Coming Out day is coming up (on October 11th), so what better way to mark the occasion?

The lovers-to-be are named Brandi and Shannon. The latter has no idea about the plans, and believes that she’s attending an engagement party, but when she finds out that Cardi B is there to marry her and Brandi, her excitement soars to new heights.

The superstar duo helped Brandi through the stressful process of planning. “We picked the wedding dress, we picked the decorations, now it’s time to get married,” Raven can be heard saying.

During the episode, Cardi gets real about her and her family’s relationship about her sister’s girlfriend, and Brandi opens up about the importance of her personal coming out journey.

“Trust me when I tell you, my mom loves my sister’s girlfriend more than she loves us! It just became such a friendship and it’s so smooth,” the “Be Careful” rapper says.

Cardi Tries __ can be streamed on Watch Together via Messenger, Instagram, and Facebook Watch.

Have you seen the latest episode yet? Would you want Cardi B to officiate your wedding? Let us know below.