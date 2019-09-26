Angie Martinez's WeTV show Untold Stories Of Hip Hop is just 24 hours away from its premiere episode, and on Wednesday, PEOPLE gave viewers a first-look. The magazine outlet shared a clip of Cardi B's appearance on the show as the Invasion of Privacy rapper detailed an uncomfortable moment she had during a magazine photoshoot.

Cardi claimed that the photographer pulled out his penis during the session and when she told the owner of the magazine, he didn't care. "He just looked at me like, 'So? And?' When I see the Me Too movement — there’s girls from the hood I know that went through the same type of treatment, like they make you feel like you got to do a certain type of thing for the most bulls— s—. It happens, really, every day,"

The story spread like wildfire about Cardi being sexually harassed, but the rapper hopped on Instagram Live to share why she could never be sexually assaulted. She also addressed those who accused her of fabricating the story for sympathy.

"I feel like nobody could sexually assault me because I always carry something on me and I will f*ckin' kill a n*gga," she said. Cardi went on to complain about men who try to take advantage of women. "You can ask every stripper, every bartender in New York how these n*ggas be doin'. So before you call me a lie, b*tch, motherf*ckin' find out the real facts, asshole," she said. In case you missed it, check out her clip on Untold Stories of Hip Hop below.