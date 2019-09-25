French Montana's two years removed from his last album, Jungle Rules. The project produced the single, "Unforgettable," taking French from bonafide rap star to an internationally renowned artist. The music he's making has been some of his most commercially appealing to date but he's also been testing the waters with international sounds on those records.

The rapper took to Instagram to reveal that he has another new song coming tomorrow. The song is produced by Rvssian who's had a big hand in many of the reggaeton and dancehall singles that have made waves in North America. French's new song also features Cardi B and Post Malone so by those standards alone, it's a hit. As a matter of fact, it wouldn't come as a shock if it became French's next biggest single considering the names attached to it. The single is set to arrive with a visual companion. French shared a short teaser of the video which also includes snippets from the song. Check that out below.

French's next album, Montana, is due out on November 9th. He recently shared the cover art for it along with the debut of a new song that was reportedly produced by Harry Fraud. As French has been building the anticipation for the project, we're excited to hear his new single with Post and Cardi.